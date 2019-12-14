Transy takes down Manchester to improve to 5-2

Spencer McKinney and Gabe Schmitt combined for 41 points and Transylvania beat Manchester 99-81 Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-2.

The Pioneers are now 2-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Transy will wrap up the 2019 portion of the schedule as they take part in the Don Lane Classic at home next week. Transylvania will face off against the Marietta College Pioneers in the first round of the Classic on Tuesday, December 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.at the Beck Center.