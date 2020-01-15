Transy's Gabe Schmitt is WKYT Athlete of the Week

He scored his 1,000th point earlier in the season and last Wednesday, Transy senior guard Gabe Schmitt equaled a career-high with 31 points in a 84-81 loss at Franklin College. Schmitt is this week's Athlete of the Week.

"Getting his 1000th point earlier in the season, I did tell him if his playing time starts to diminish, it's because he gets closer to me on the all-time points list," Transy coach Brian Lane said.

The Louisville product leads the Pioneers in scoring with 17 point per game.

"It is funny. He doesn't talk a lot on the court. He leads by example, plays hard and plays tough and any time we need a basket he is the guy we go to," Lane said.

Such was the case at Franklin. 20 of Schmitt's 31 points came in the second half.

Schmitt kept it rolling on Saturday, scoring a dozen against Defiance. But it was his shot with 1:00 to go in the game that sealed Transy's 90-83 win.

"Saturday was an important game," Schmitt said. "We hit a rough stretch, lost a couple games in a row. We needed one game to get back on track and get the momentum back to our season, because we know we can play much better than we were."

Schmitt's positive attitude has him dreaming big in his final season in Lexington.

"The goal is always to win a conference championship and we haven't done that yet. It would mean a lot to know my hard work paid off and we got there," Schmitt said.