Travis leaves UK game with knee sprain

Kentucky has remained relatively healthy on the injury front for much of the season, but the bug may have bit on Tuesday night in an unfortunate fashion with big man Reid Travis suffering a knee sprain in the second half of the Wildcats' 66-58 win at Missouri.

Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, came into the game averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. The injury occurred midway through the second half when Keldon Johnson, after a missed layup, fell to the floor and rolled up on Travis' lower leg. Travis was able to walk off the court and into the locker room under his own power, but the school was quick to rule him out for the rest of the game.

After the game, Calipari said that Travis' injury was a game changer and once the big man left he was just trying to "take the air out of the ball" and get out of Columbia with a win. He also noted that if Travis is going to miss time, it's going to be up to Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery to step up to fill the void down low.

