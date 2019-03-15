Travis returns, UK beats Alabama 73-55 to advance to SEC Semifinals

Tyler Herro scored 20 points, Reid Travis added eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his return and the No. 2 seed Kentucky handled Alabama 73-55 to advance to Saturday's SEC Tournament Semifinals.

The Wildcats finished with eleven blocks as a team and will play the winner between Mississippi State and Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Herro led the way with 20 points and hit two threes. Immanuel Quickley added 12 points and PJ Washington recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Alex Reese led the Crimson Tide with 15 points.