Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan has signed a new deal with the club.

According to several reports, the former Kentucky linebacker signs a three-year deal worth $24 million. The deal has a base value of $21.75 million. Trevathan will receive $14 million in guaranteed money.

Trevathan played in nine games last season, recording 70 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. An arm injury cut his season short.