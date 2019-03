Trinity used a 24-0 run in the first quarter to help get past Johnson Central, 70-28, in the first round of the Boys’ Sweet 16.

Louisville signee David Johnson scored 13 points for the Shamrocks (27-8).

Johnson Central (27-8) was led by Cory VanHoose, who finished with 14 points.

Trinity advances to face Walton-Verona on Friday at noon.