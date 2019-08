Junior Roman White took the opening kickoff 99 yards for the touchdown and his Trinity team hammered Frederick Douglass 45-8 on the road Friday night in a preseason scrimmage.

The Shamrocks led 38-0 at halftime and cruised from there. They open the 2019 season August 23 against Carmel, Indiana.

The Broncos open their season August 23 at home against Bryan Station in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl.