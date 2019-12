Trinity scored 21 second-half points to bury Male 28-6 Sunday afternoon in the Class 6A state championship game.

The Shamrocks led 7-0 at the half thanks to a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown from Brandon Stearman and added three touchdowns in the second half.

Brad West scored on a nine-yard run, Ryan Miller scored from 96 yards out on a touchdown pass from Nathan McElroy and McElroy added another touchdown throw to Kaelan Racculia to complete the 28-6 win.