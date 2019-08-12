Trio of Wildcats pose for Panini NBA rookie photo shoot

Forty of the top NBA rookies traveled to Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey on Sunday to participate in the 2019 Panini NBA rookie photo shoot.

Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro all made the trip and posed for their first Panini trading cards. This event is considered a rite of passage for the rookies as they get set to make their debuts in the NBA.

"It is amazing to get a Panini Card," said Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro. "I have been looking at those since I have been a little kid. To put on a Miami Heat jersey for the first time is amazing. I have been an NBA fan for my whole life and it's a dream come true, so I am really excited."

"Getting my first Panini trading card was amazing," said Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington. "To see myself on a card has been a dream come true. Always growing up watching these bigger name guys on those cards is definitely amazing."

"Getting my first Panini NBA trading card is definitely amazing," said San Antonio Spurs rookie Keldon Johnson. "It's a dream come true because you grow up and collect NBA cards and NBA players you look up to and now I know little kids out there are going to have my card and one day look up to me."