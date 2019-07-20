Trio of current, former UK golfers shine at Barbasol Championship

Kentucky sophomore Cullan Brown strung together five straight birdies on the front nine and finished with seven birdies Saturday for a 67.

He is at 9-under and will begin Sunday's final round tied for 44th. He will tee off at 9:10 a.m. at Keene Trace.

Fellow Wildcat Stephen Stallings Jr. is also tied for 44th at 9-under. He shot a 69 Saturday thanks to five birdies. He will tee off at 8:50 a.m.

Chip McDaniel is tied for 64th at 6-under. He shot a 72 Saturday. His tee time is set for 7:20 a.m.