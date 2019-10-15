Two former Wildcats taken on first day of XFL draft

Two former Kentucky Wildcats were selected In the new XFL Draft. Wide receiver Jeff Badet and offensive lineman Jon Toth were picked on Tuesday.

Badet, who transferred to Oklahoma in 2017, was the first player selected by the Dallas Renegades in the skill position portion of the draft. Badet helped Sooners’ quarterback Baker Mayfield win the Heisman, with 108 catches for 10 touchdowns. Badet later played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Toth was UK’s star center was taken in the XFL offensive line draft, by the Washington Defenders. Toth was one of seven Wildcats named in the XFL Draft pool.

Eight teams will begin the inaugural XFL season in February of 2020.

The draft continues on Wednesday.

