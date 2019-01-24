Two future Wildcats named to McDonald's All-American game

McDonald’s released its final rosters for the 42nd annual McDonald’s All-American Games and two future Kentucky Wildcats will participate in the boys’ game.

Signee Tyrese Maxey becomes 34th McDonald’s All-American for UK’s John Calipari. Maxey, a guard from Garland, Tex., is averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for South Garland High School.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard is ranked No. 11 overall by ESPN and No. 10 by Rivals and 247Sports. Maxey will play for the West team.

Chicago native Kahlil Whitney has committed to play for the Wildcats and will join Maxey on the West team.

Whitney, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing, is ranked No. 8 overall by 247Sports. Whitney is averaging nearly 22 points this season for Roselle Catholic in New Jesery.

Whitney is expected to sign with the Wildcats in April.

The McDonald’s All-American boys and girls games are scheduled for March 27 in Atlanta.

