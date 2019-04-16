Tyler Herro announces that he will remain in 2019 NBA Draft

Kentucky freshman guard Tyler Herro announced Tuesday afternoon that he will remain in the 2019 NBA Draft, ending his career with the Wildcats.

Herro ends his career in Lexington with 519 points and sixty threes.

“After exploring my options a little bit more and getting some immediate feedback, I’ve decided to remain in the draft," said Herro.

"My hope was always to remain in the draft and begin my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA, but we wanted to be absolutely certain that taking that next step was in my best interests. After the information my family and I received, I believe that time is now and I’m ready to jump into that next stage of my life with both feet."

Of the 25 players at UK who have declared for the NBA Draft after their freshman seasons, 23 have been first-round draft picks. All 25 have played a game in the NBA.

The 2019 NBA Draft Combine will take place May 15-19 in Chicago, although it hasn’t been determined yet if Herro will participate. The 2019 NBA Draft is June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.