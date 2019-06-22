Tyler Herro formally introduced in Miami

Tyler Herro, the No. 13 overall pick in the NBA Draft, was formally introduced as the newest member of the Miami Heat Friday in South Beach.

He is the second Kentucky player drafted by Miami in the last three years joining Bam Adebayo. Growing up, Tyler was a big fan of the Heat even owning a Dwayne Wade jersey and he is overjoyed to begin his pro career in Florida.

"I grew up a Miami Heat fan, growing up loving basketball," said Herro. "Happy to be here and should be a great experience to be a part of this organization."