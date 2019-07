Tyler Herro has signed his rookie contract with the Miami Heat.

The 13th overall pick out of Kentucky signed a four-year deal is worth $17.2 million. He will make $3.64 million this season.

Through five games in the NBA Summer League, Herro has averaged 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in summer league while shooting 39 percent from the field