UK men's basketball adds three more games to 2020-21 schedule

After announcing six nonconference games last week, Kentucky men's basketball has officially added three more dates and opponents to its 2020-21 slate.

The three newest opponents under contract include Detroit Mercy, Hartford and Richmond. All three are a part of the Bluegrass Showcase and all three will take place in Rupp Arena.

With the six previously announced games, nine opponents have been locked in with dates for the upcoming season.

· Kansas - Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic

· Detroit Mercy - Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Hartford - Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia State - Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena

· Richmond - Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

· Georgia Tech - Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving

· Cleveland State - Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena

· Michigan - Dec. 6 | The O2 Arena (London) | Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase

· UCLA - Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic

The matchup with Detroit Mercy - UK's home opener - will be an intriguing one. Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari and former three-year member of the team, will make his return to Rupp Arena in opposing colors.

Brad Calipari transferred to Detroit Mercy after the 2018-19 season as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He enjoyed a breakout season in Detroit, making 46 3-pointers on 38% shooting from long range. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds. At Kentucky, Brad Calipari appeared in 27 games over two seasons before redshirting in 2018-19.

As for the team Brad Calipari plays for, Detroit Mercy is led by Mike Davis, the former Indiana coach, and his son Antoine Davis. Antoine Davis has been one of the top scorers in college basketball over the last two seasons, averaging 26.1 points in his freshman season in 2018-19 and 24.3 points as a sophomore last season.

The Kentucky-Detroit Mercy series is tied 1-1, with the last matchup during the 1982-83 season.