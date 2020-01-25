UK 4x400 runs fastest time in the world this year

The UK women’s 4x400m relay team on Saturday ran the fastest time in the world this year, while winning the event at the Rod McCravy Memorial.

The relay team of Megan Moss, Abby Steiner, Dajour Miles and Alexis Holmes ran the second-fastest time in school history in the win with a time of 3:31.29.

Ellen Ekholm broke a school record for the second week in-a-row in the women’s high jump with a mark of 6-01.26 feet. Ekholm’s mark is good for first in the NCAA.

Joshua Sobota broke the school record in the men’s shot put with a 66-3.25 feet.

