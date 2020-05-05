UK Athletics complex named in honor of Barnhart family

The University of Kentucky baseball, soccer, and softball athletics complex on Alumni Drive will be named the Barnhart Family Athletics Complex at the request of Vickie and Wendell Bell, important supporters of UK Athletics.

The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved the naming of the athletics complex on Tuesday.

The Bell family requested that the athletics complex be named in honor of athletics director Mitch Barnhart and his wife, Connie.

University policy does not consider nominations of persons on active service with UK, especially where that service is to be performed in a building so named, except in the most extraordinary cases. The Advisory Committee on Naming University Property felt this situation fulfills the “extraordinary cases” clause as the Bell's gift was contingent on the naming.