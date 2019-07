The annual SEC Media Days will be held next week in Hoover, Ala. and today the student-athletes that will be attending from each school was announced.

The Wildcats will bring junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden, senior linebacker Kash Daniel and senior offensive lineman Logan Stenberg. Those athletes along with head coach Mark Stoops will speak to the media in Hoover on Thursday, July 18.

WKYT will be in Hoover for the event and will provide coverage both online and on WKYT.