UK-Michigan to play in London on Dec. 6

The time and date of Kentucky’s game against Michigan next season has been set.

The Cats and the Wolverines will play in London on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the O2 Arena. The tip is set for 6 p.m. local time.

The game is part of a three-game series between the two schools. After the game in London, UK and Michigan will play a home-and-home.

“This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we’re looking at teams to schedule,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we’re beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.

“And then to be able to do something different – to be first, which our fans know we love to do – and play this first game in London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans. I know our fans will show up in full force. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame always puts on a first-class event and I expect this will be the same.”

Tickets, priced between $45-$260, go on sale Feb. 27 at 5 a.m. They can be purchased through AXS.com and The O2 Arena. Current season ticket holders can purchase tickets in advance, beginning Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Information and a promo code will be sent directly to season ticket holders.

The game is part of a double-header. Marist will play Univ. of Maryland, Baltimore County in the opener. The double-header represents the first basketball games ever played in The O2 Arena. The games will serve as a fundraiser for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

