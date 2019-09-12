UK, Texas Tech to tip at 6 pm on Jan. 25

ESPN has announced the tip times for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kentucky will play at Texas Tech on Jan. 25. The game will start at 6 p.m.

2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge (All Times Eastern)

12:00 p.m. – Iowa State at Auburn (ESPN/2/U)

12:00 p.m. – Missouri at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U)

2:00 p.m. – LSU at Texas (ESPN/2/U)

2:00 p.m. – Mississippi State at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U)

4:00 p.m. – Tennessee at Kansas (ESPN/2)

4:00 p.m. – Oklahoma State at Texas A&M (ESPN/2/U)

4:00 p.m. – TCU at Arkansas (ESPN/2/U)

6:00 p.m. – Kentucky at Texas Tech (ESPN/2)

6:00 p.m. – Kansas State at Alabama (ESPN/2)

8:00 p.m. – Baylor at Florida (ESPN)