FBSchedules.com is reporting that UK and Toledo have agreed upon a three-game football series.

Per the report, UK will host the Rockets on Aug. 30, 2025. Toledo will host the Wildcats on Sept. 4, 2027, while returning to Kroger Field on Sept. 2, 2028.

The Wildcats’ season opener this year is with Toledo, at Kroger Field, on Aug. 31 at noon.