UK Women slam Charlotte 86-39

Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rhyne Howard tied a career-high with 29 points, and had seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 15 Kentucky beat Charlotte 86-39 on Wednesday.

Kentucky scored the first 10 points of the game and made four of its first five 3-point attempts to build a 23-5 lead. The Cats ended the quarter making 10 of 16 field goals for a 29-9 lead and it was 42-22 at halftime, led by Howard's 19 points.

Sabrina Haines added 16 points and Jaida Roper scored 10 for Kentucky (8-0). Howard made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 7 from behind the arc, and 7 of 8 free throws to match her point total against Southern last season.

Jazmin Harris had a team-high eight points for Charlotte (6-2). The 49ers turned it over 22 times, leading to 24 Kentucky points.

 
