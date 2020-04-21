UK a finalist for Purdue grad-transfer Matt Haarms

It is possible UK lands Purdue grad-transfer Matt Haarms. The Wildcats are in the running with Texas Tech, and possibly BYU, for the services of the 7’3 big man who has announced his plans to leave the Boilermakers earlier this month.

Haarms, who was born in Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and shot the basketball at a 52% clip in the 2019-2020 season.

Haarms also averaged two blocks a game while at Purdue.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports says a decision could come this week.