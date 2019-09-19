UK announces men's basketball alumni weekend for Oct. 18-20

UK men’s basketball will host an alumni weekend Oct. 18-20. The event will be in conjunction with the Blue-White game.

The three-day event begins with the annual Blue-White game on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. UK will seat the former players and their families in the eRUPPtion Zone.

The alumni will receive a tour of the locker room, campus and basketball facilities. John Calipari will open up a practice for the former players to watch the current Wildcats.

Former players who have not registered can RSPV at playersfirst@uky.edu.

