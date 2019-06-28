UK athletics finishes 14th in final Director's Cup Standing

The University of Kentucky Athletics Department finished ranked 14th in the final 2018-19 Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup standings released on Friday.

“We have seen outstanding individual and team success this season,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “This success is worth celebrating, but it’s also motivation for us because we know we can achieve so much more. We are already looking forward to the 2019-20 season, when we will continue to pursue our goal of establishing UK among the elite athletics departments in America.”

The finish is third highest among Southeastern Conference schools and the third best in school history, behind finishes of 10th in 2016-17 and 11th in 2014-15.

The Directors’ Cup measures competitive success for all Division-I schools. For each NCAA-sanctioned sport, schools are awarded points based on NCAA championship participation. This year, 17 of UK’s 22 teams reached postseason play and scored points toward UK’s final Directors’ Cup tally.

Five UK teams posted top-10 national finishes: men’s soccer (fifth), men’s basketball (fifth), rifle (fifth), volleyball (ninth) and softball (ninth). Finishing just outside the top 10 were football (11th), gymnastics (13th), women’s outdoor track and field (14th), and women’s swimming and diving (15th). Complete finishes and point totals by sport are as follows:

• Men’s soccer – Fifth, 73 points

• Men’s basketball – Fifth, 73 points

• Rifle – Fifth, 73 points

• Volleyball – Ninth, 64 points

• Softball – Ninth, 64 points

• Football – 11th, 66 points

• Gymnastics – 13th, 60.75 points

• Women’s outdoor track and field – 14th, 61.5 points

• Women’s swimming and diving – 15th, 60 points

• Women’s basketball – 17th, 50 points

• Women’s tennis – 17th, 50 points

• Men’s tennis – 17th, 50 points

• Women’s indoor track and field – 21st, 50.5 points

• Men’s swimming and diving – 25th, 49 points

• Men’s indoor track and field – 29th, 42.5 points

• Men’s outdoor track and field – 34th, 39.5 points

• Men’s golf – 50th, 21 points

• Department – 14th, 947.75 points

