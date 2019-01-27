UK baseball and softball hold third annual Fan Day

The Kentucky baseball and softball teams held a skills clinic for local kids Sunday as part of their third annual Fan Day.

Head baseball coach Nick Mingione was in attendance with his Wildcats to lead some of the drills. The Cats are coming off a 34-22 season.

Head softball coach Rachel Lawson and her Wildcats finished with a 35-21 record last season, including a berth in the Eugene Super Regional.

Both coaches said this fan day is a special opportunity to give back.

"What makes the University of Kentucky special are the Big Blue Nation," said Mingione. "Any time our student-athletes can interact and get to meet these kids and families is a big deal."

"It means a lot to me that they are growing up and they understand that they have to give back and it's a great reminder of where they came from and how special it is to be a kid," said Lawson.

UK softball opens the season February 8 vs. Illinois in Houston, Texas.

UK baseball opens the season February 15-17 at Austin Peay.