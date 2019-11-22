UK baseball pitcher Jordan enjoys being a basketball Wildcat

Ben Jordan signed to play baseball at UK, but as you know, he joined the basketball Wildcats in late October. His only action so far was against EKU playing less than a minute missing the only shot he would take.

Jordan’s job is as a practice player to challenge Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery. The West Carter product finished his high school career at the Comets’ all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots, but he knows his role as a Wildcat.

"They are better offensively than me but I do the best I can,” said Jordan. “Just boxing out every time and just really trying to push them on defense and just really trying to make the team better. I have not played in a couple of years but I'm getting the hang of things a little bit. It's been challenging but fun.”

At 6’9 250 pounds, Jordan can give the UK big guys a much stronger test in practice than any other Wildcat player. On the mound in 2018, Jordan appeared in ten games pitching 8.2 innings giving up eight hits and seven runs striking out eight.

