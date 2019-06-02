UK baseball signee Zack Lee leads Effingham to sectional title

Kentucky baseball signee Zack Lee pitched into the sixth inning and earned the win Saturday to send Effingham High School to its first sectional title since 1972.

He may forgo his time at Kentucky if he is drafted in the first 20-30 rounds of the MLB Draft this week, but no matter his decision, he made some special memories on Saturday.

"We all do our roles well and we all play together and when we need to put up runs, we get the job done," said Lee. "We don't want our season to be over Monday."

Effingham will play for a trip to state in the super sectional on Monday.

