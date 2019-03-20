UK begins quest for ninth national title with practice in Jacksonville

Thursday night at 7:10 on WKYT, No. 2 Kentucky will face off with No. 15 Abilene Christian in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

John Calipari and some of his players have been here before, but it's a brand new deal for Abilene Christian. The Wildcats are playing in their first-ever NCAA Tournament.

As for Kentucky, only PJ Washington has real NCAA tournament experience and that consists of only three games. For Immanuel Quickley, Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagans and many others they are like kids in a candy store.

"It's a dream come true for all of us," said Tyler Herro. "We are happy to be here and as a team we are ready to go and attack this tournament."

"Dream come true and it's growing up watching on TV and getting a chance to play in this tournament is a big time thing and we are ready to come and play," said freshman guard Ashton Hagans.