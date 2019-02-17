UK blows out Tennessee in first win over AP No. 1 since 2011

* Kentucky is now 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

* Tennessee is 23-2, 11-1 in the SEC, ending the Volunteers’ 19-game winning streak.

* Kentucky leads the series 155-71 and has won two in a row.

o Kentucky leads 12-8 when both teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. This was the first time the teams had played when both were ranked in the top five.

o UK leads 93-17 in games played in Lexington.

* Tonight’s attendance of 24,467 the third largest in Rupp Arena history.

* Next for Kentucky: on Tuesday, the Wildcats play at Missouri. Game time is 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT in Columbia) and it will be televised on ESPN.

In the First Half

* Kentucky started Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Reid Travis for the 18th time this season. UK is now 14-4 with that lineup.

* Tennessee got the first basket – the visitors’ only lead of the game – but Washington replied with UK’s first seven points for a 7-4 lead.

* Midway through the half, Johnson got hot, making 11 straight points for UK – including three 3-pointers – to build UK’s largest lead of the half at 23-15.

* The teams battled evenly the remainder of the half and UK took a 37-31 lead into intermission.

* Washington and Johnson led the way with 13 points each.

In the Second Half

* Kentucky began the second half with the starting lineup.

* Washington swished a jump hook and Herro followed with a corner 3-pointer, spurting the lead to 42-31 and forcing a Tennessee timeout less than a minute into the half.

* Kentucky kept it going with nine more points to make it 51-31, with Tennessee calling yet another timeout at the 16:31 mark.

o Including the last two points of the first half, it was a 16-0 run, UK’s longest of the season.

* Grant Williams shot Tennessee’s first free throws of the game with 16:07 remaining.

* Kentucky got into bonus free throws with 14:53 on the clock.

* UK got its largest lead at 60-36 and then 62-38 with 12:37 remaining.

* Tennessee suddenly got hot and poured in 13 straight points in less than three minutes to pull within 62-51 but never got any closer.

* Washington stopped the run with a short banker and a pair of free throws to get the lead back to 66-51.

* Tennessee never got any closer than 11 as UK went on to win 86-69.

Team Notes

* Kentucky’s 17-point margin of victory is its second largest ever against an AP No. 1-ranked team. On Dec. 17, 1951, the second-ranked Wildcats cruised past No. 1 St. John’s 81-40.

* UK is 5-2 vs. Associated Press Top-25 foes this season.

* Kentucky is 8-15 all-time against AP No. 1 teams, including 2-2 under Coach Calipari.

o This is UK’s first win over an AP No. 1 since defeating Ohio State in the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

* UK shot 54.7 percent from the field tonight, the Wildcats’ 10th game this season of at least 50 percent.

* Kentucky won the rebounding 39-26 and points in the paint 36-20.

o UK is now 19-2 this season when winning/tying the rebounding and 18-3 when prevailing in the paint.

* The Wildcats have won 11 of its last 12 games. During that 12-game span, UK has …

o Limited the opponents to 38.6 percent from the field.

o Limited the opponents to 31.4 percent from 3-point range.

o Limited the opponents to 60.9 points per game.

Player Notes

* PJ Washington led the way with 23 points, the fourth straight game he has led the Wildcats.

* Had two key stretches of points – UK’s first seven of the game, then had four in a row after Tennessee had its 13-0 run in the second half.

* It is his ninth 20-point game of the season and his seventh in the last eight games.

* He is averaging 21 points over the last eight games.

* He has 10 straight games in double figures.

* He’s the first player to do that since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored in double figures in 10 straight games from Feb. 20, 2018 to March 22, 2018.

* Keldon Johnson tallied 19 points, sparked by his 11-point spurt midway in the first half.

* He made 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. UK is 5-0 this season when he makes at least three 3-pointers.

* Tyler Herro posted his first collegiate double-double with 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

* UK is 12-0 this season when he scores at least 15.

* Went 8 of 9 at the foul line tonight, but his miss ended a string of 30 consecutive free throws made. For the season, he is shooting 91.4 percent at the foul line.

* Reid Travis earned his way to the foul line 10 times, making seven, and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

* Ashton Hagans had nine points, most since the Kansas game, and had seven assists.

* UK is 6-0 this season when Hagans has at least seven assists.

Calipari

* Calipari is now 296-68 at UK.

* He is one win away from tying Joe B. Hall for the second-most victories by a UK head coach in program history.

* Calipari has a 741-208 all-time on-court record.

* UK is 57-28 vs. AP ranked competition under Calipari.

* Calipari is 5-4 in his career vs. the No. 1 team, 2-2 while at Kentucky.

* UK is 48-12 in bounce-back games under Calipari, including 4-0 this season.