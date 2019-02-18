UK assistant on 'overrated' chant: 'We’re Kentucky. We don’t have to do that'

A Kentucky assistant coach is echoing John Calipari's disapproval over Wildcats fans chanting 'overrated' during Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Calipari was seen quieting the fans when the chant began near the end of Kentucky's 86-69 win. Tennessee was ranked No. 1 at the time but has since dropped to No. 5 -- one spot behind the Wildcats.

"We respect our opponents. Coach Cal really respects Coach (Rick) Barnes and that program," assistant coach Kenny Payne said while talking to reporters Monday. "We’re Kentucky. We don’t have to do that. We don’t have to talk about a team being overrated. They do it to us, but we’re not going to do that to them.

Payne said Calipari's reaction to the chant was a "class act."

This isn't the last meeting between the two teams. Kentucky travels to Knoxville Mar. 2 for the rematch.