UK expected to name White defensive coordinator

Brad White will become UK’s new defensive coordinator, according to several media reports.

White, who coached the outside linebackers, will replace Matt House, who left Mark Stoops’ staff for the Kansas City Chiefs.

White spent six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He is credited with helping develop National Defensive Player of the Year Josh Allen, who returned for his senior year.

UK is expected to hire former Wildcat player Jon Sumrall to coach the linebackers. Sumrall played at UK from 2002-04. He recently coached at Ole Miss.

