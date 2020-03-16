UK football adds former Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky to coaching staff

Kentucky football has added Greg Manusky to its coaching staff as a quality control assistant.

Manusky has served as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins for the past three seasons. He has also previously served as defensive coordinator for the Colts, Chargers and 49ers.

Current UK defensive coordinator Brad White served as a defensive assistant for Manusky for two seasons with the Colts.

Manusky played in the NFL for twelve seasons for the Redskins, Vikings and Chiefs.