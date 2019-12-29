UK football experiences Charlotte Motor Speedway

On Tuesday, Kentucky will suit up for the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech, but on Saturday, the players and coaches suited up for a different sport here at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Mark Stoops was the very first Wildcat to give it a shot, taking a lap at 170 miles per hour. It was a fun and new experience everyone involved.

"That's a pretty intense experience right there," said Mark Stoops. "That gives you a great appreciation for what NASCAR does and for what those drivers do. It is amazing and pretty intense going around those corners as fast as you do."

"It was great man it was crazy going that fast," said UK defensive end TJ Carter. "I wish I could drive but they ain't gonna let me drive but it was fun going around the turns and feeling my stomach dropped out of me so that was amazing."

"That was faster than a dirt track let's put it that way," said UK linebacker Kash Daniel. "It was a hell of a lot faster. It was almost like gravity going against you, so that was pretty cool."