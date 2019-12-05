UK football lands Auburn transfer QB Joey Gatewood

Mark Stoops and the football Wildcats have landed another quarterback and this one is biggie.

Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood said via Twitter he is coming to Lexington. The Jacksonville, Florida native stands 6'5 and weighs 233 pounds and he becomes the highest rated quarterback to become a Wildcat since Tim Couch.

Gatewood was ranked as the No. 3 QB in the class of 2018 and the 36th overall player that year. Gatewood lost the starting QB job to Bo Nix and then left the Auburn team in late October.

Gatewood played in seven games with the Tigers completing 5 of 7 pass attempts with two touchdowns. He also has 29 rushes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.