Three-star quarterback Kaiya Sheron committed to Kentucky on Monday. The Somerset native is in the 2021 class.

Last season as a junior, Sheron led Somerset High School to the program's first state championship. He finished the season with 3,200 yards passing, 941 yards rushing and 36 total touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound commit ranks as the No. 43 pro style quarterback nationally (247Sports) and No. 11 prospect in Kentucky.