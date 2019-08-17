UK freshman QB Nik Scalzo suffers knee injury during scrimmage

Following Saturday's scrimmage, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops announced that freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo suffered a right knee injury during the action.

He has been taking fourth-team reps with fellow freshman Amani Gilmore and sustained his knee injury to the same knee in which he tore his ACL last fall during his final high school season.

Stoops did say that is concerned and he "feels" for Scalzo. Outside of his injury, Kentucky stayed relatively healthy throughout the scrimmage.