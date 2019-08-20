UK freshman quarterback Scalzo will need surgery for torn ACL

Freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo will have to undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the season, UK coach Mark Stoops on Tuesday.

Scalzo, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was injured during UK’s scrimmage on Saturday.

Stoops said Scalzo will have surgery in a week.

“Disappointed for him,” Stoops said. “He’s worked extremely hard to come back as fast as he did from the first surgery to be cleared to be out here to participate. Doing a heckuva job and I really feel for him. That’s a hard surgery to recover from. He did it once and will have to do it again.”

Scalzo tore the same ACL during the 2018 high school season.

