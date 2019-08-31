UK golfer Cullan Brown diagnosed with rare cancer

UK sophomore golfer Cullan Brown has withdrawn from school after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, the school confirmed on Saturday.

Cullen told WPSD that doctors was diagnosed on Monday. Brown will begin chemotherapy next week.

“My family and I are immensely appreciative of the outpouring of kind words, well-wishes, love, and prayers we have received in the last few days,” Brown told WPSD. “It certainly will be a tough year, but nothing that can’t be handled thanks to the amazing support group I have behind me at all times.”

During his first year with the Wildcats, Brown was named to the All-SEC Freshman team. Brown missed the fall season due to an injury but returned in the spring, making starts in the SEC Championship and the NCAA Athens Regional.

Brown finished with four top-20 finishes, including a tie for fifth at Mason Rudolph. The Eddyville native was academic All-SEC.

Brown played in his first PGA Tour event in Nicholasville, where he made the cut at the Barbasol Championship. He was -10, finishing 53rd in the event.

