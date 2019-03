All 32 teams of the National Football League were on hand Friday as UK hosted its annual Pro Day.

14 former Wildcats, including 13 from last year’s 10-3 squad, worked out for NFL front office personnel and scouts, which included Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Josh Allen, a consensus top 10 pick in the upcoming draft, Mike Edwards and CJ Conrad didn’t participate.

“It's great exposure for our program,” UK coach Mark Stoops said after. “It's really great exposure for our players, who've worked extremely hard and done a lot of good things for many years.”

Cornerback Chris Westry, who wasn’t among eight Wildcats invited to the NFL Combine, created the early buzz when he recorded a team-best 38-inch vertical jump.

Westry later posted the fastest 40-yard dash time of the day at 4.31 seconds.

“The league is changing, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Westry said. “I just fit that whole prototype of a long corner. I just want to show what I can do at the next level.”

Also putting up eye-popping numbers was George Asafo-Adjei. The 308-pound offensive lineman ran his 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds, had a 30-inch vertical and did 31 reps on the bench press (225-pounds).