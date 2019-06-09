UK legend Valerie Still inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Kentucky great Valerie Still was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night in Knoxville.

Courtesy: Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Still is the leader among all Wildcats (men or women) for career scoring (2,763) and rebounding (1,525). She was a three-time consensus All-American and led the program in scoring four straight seasons.

"I have heard so many people and comments of course from friends and family," said Still. "I am so thankful it's happening at this time. Any other time before this, I would think it's all about me and something I did on the basketball court but it isn't about that at all."