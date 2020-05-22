UK linebacker Chris Oats in hospital

Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a recent issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to Covid 19. Oats is expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.

Oats played in 12 of the Cats' 13 games this past season totally 46 tackles with a career high 2.5 tackles for loss against Virginia Tech. Oats had a team high eight tackles in the victory against Missouri.