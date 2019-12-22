UK loses two straight for 13th time under John Calipari

For the first time since February of 2018 and for just the thirteenth time under John Calipari, Kentucky has lost back-to-back games.

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) passes around Ohio State's Kyle Young (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

71-65 was the final in Saturday's setback to Ohio State in Las Vegas.

Nate Sestina finished 5-8 from three with a team-high 17 points, but down one a handful of times, Kentucky was never able to re-take the lead.

"You would rather learn from close wins," said Calipari. "We had our chance today. Down two with two minutes left we had our chance. Same with Utah. Tie game minute to go we had our chance and we let it slip so now we move on."

"We had our ups and downs last year and the same this year," said sophomore guard Ashton Hagans. "We lose you will always hear something. We have to stick with each other. Cal is coaching us to win in March and we have to keep fighting no matter what happened."

Kentucky hosts Louisville on December 28 at 3:45 on WKYT.