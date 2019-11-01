UK men finish 4th, women 7th at SEC Cross Country Championships

Kentucky hosted the 2019 SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning and the Wildcat men finished in fourth.

The men’s team finished in fourth overall on 124 points in an 8,000-meter competition while the women’s team finished in seventh overall on 179 points over a 6k course.

Ole Miss won the men’s race on 35 points and Arkansas won the women’s race on 21 points.

The Wildcats will begin preparations for the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Brennan Fields, who finished fifth with a personal best 23:04.3, led UK to fourth place, down a spot from last year.

Perri Bockrath led the way for the women’s team, finishing 27th in 20:55.0 to help UK earn a seventh-place finish.

Men's Team Results: 12 Teams

1. Ole Miss (35 Points)

4. Kentucky (124 Points)

12. Auburn (269 Points)

UK Men's Individual Results: 8k

5. Brennan Fields (23:04.3)

11. Trevor Warren (23:21.4)

30. Dylan Allen (23:52.1)

34. Aaron Withrow (24:01.9)

50. Patrick Schaefer (24:22.8)

63. Gabriel Szalay (24:38.7)

72. Shane Williams (24:47.8)

74. McLean Griffin (24:49.9)

81. Matthew Thomas (25:01.9)

97. Tanner Dowdy (25:34.0)

Women's Team Results: 14 Teams

1. Arkansas (21 Points)

7. Kentucky (179 Points)

14. South Carolina (367 Points)

UK Women's Individual Results: 6k

27. Perri Bockrath (20:55.0)

35. Kaylie Kenne (21:13.7)

37. Rachel Boice (21:16.6)

41. Kaitlyn Lacy (21:20.3)

47. Sophie Carrier (21:24.7)

64. Caitlin Shepard (21:43.5)

83. Madisyn Peeples (22:10.3)

104. Kelli Walsh (22:36.1)

108. Sarah Michels (22:40.9)