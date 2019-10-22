UK offensive line up for national award

Kentucky's offensive line has named to the midseason Joe Moore Award honor roll, given to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in college football.

The Wildcats are on pace for a fourth consecutive season of more than 2,000 rushing yards. The UK running game is average 192.3 yards per game, good for sixth in the SEC.

The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his stints at Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.