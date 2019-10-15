UK picked to win SEC; Hagans named preseason 1st-team All-SEC

The Kentucky men's basketball Wildcats have been selected by league media members as the preseason favorite to win the SEC title.

This is the 15th time since 1998-99 that UK has been picked to win the conference championship.

UK has won 48 SEC regular-season titles. Coach John Calipari has won the league championship in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Three Wildcats were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Sophomore Ashton Hagans was picked to the All-SEC first-team, while freshmen Tyrese Maxey and sophomore EJ Montgomery were voted to the second-team all-conference squad.

Hagans also received at least one vote for SEC Player of the Year.