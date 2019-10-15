UK picked to win SEC; Hagans named preseason 1st-team All-SEC

Photo: Regina Rickert
Posted:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men's basketball Wildcats have been selected by league media members as the preseason favorite to win the SEC title.

This is the 15th time since 1998-99 that UK has been picked to win the conference championship.

UK has won 48 SEC regular-season titles. Coach John Calipari has won the league championship in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Three Wildcats were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Sophomore Ashton Hagans was picked to the All-SEC first-team, while freshmen Tyrese Maxey and sophomore EJ Montgomery were voted to the second-team all-conference squad.

Hagans also received at least one vote for SEC Player of the Year.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus