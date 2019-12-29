UK plans to throw in a few offensive wrinkles in Belk Bowl

The Kentucky coaching staff has had an extended period of time to prepare for Tuesday's Belk Bowl and that means throwing in a few new wrinkles we haven’t seen. It’s no secret that Kentucky plans to run the ball, but even that can be dressed up a bit.

"When you have somebody like Lynn, as talented as he is, you can be very creative with the way you dressed things up in the way you present things even out of formations and motions and plays," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

"It comes down to the basics, each game comes down to being physical blocking, making people miss, playing physical and on the other side just the opposite just being physical up front with great position on the football, making good tackles, making competitive plays. That’s ultimately what it is going to come down to," said Stoops.

Mark Stoops and the Wildcats are going for their second straight bowl win on Tuesday and this will be a great opportunity to send out Lynn Bowden and the seniors on a high note.