UK puts four on SEC postseason awards list

The SEC released its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards on Tuesday. UK placed four players, the most in the league, on all-SEC teams.

PJ Washington was named first-team all-SEC. The sophomore has scored 20 or more points in eight of the last 14 games. Washington is averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds per game during that time.

Keldon Johnson is the 10th Wildcat to be named SEC Freshman of the Year. Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game. Johnson was also named to the All-SEC second-team and All-Freshman team.

Tyler Herro was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and second-team All-SEC. UK is 17-0 when Herro scores 15 or more points. Herro was also named All-Freshman.

Ashton Hagans was named co-SEC Defender of the Year. Hagans is averaging 1.8 steals per game, which ranks third in the SEC and eighth nationally among freshmen. Hagans was named to the SEC’s All-Defensive team.

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard, Florida

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Naz Reid, LSU

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky