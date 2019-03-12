UK puts four on SEC postseason awards list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC released its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards on Tuesday. UK placed four players, the most in the league, on all-SEC teams.
PJ Washington was named first-team all-SEC. The sophomore has scored 20 or more points in eight of the last 14 games. Washington is averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds per game during that time.
Keldon Johnson is the 10th Wildcat to be named SEC Freshman of the Year. Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game. Johnson was also named to the All-SEC second-team and All-Freshman team.
Tyler Herro was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and second-team All-SEC. UK is 17-0 when Herro scores 15 or more points. Herro was also named All-Freshman.
Ashton Hagans was named co-SEC Defender of the Year. Hagans is averaging 1.8 steals per game, which ranks third in the SEC and eighth nationally among freshmen. Hagans was named to the SEC’s All-Defensive team.
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
All-Defensive Team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky