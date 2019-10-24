UK ranked No. 2 in preseason USA Today Coaches' Poll

The USA Today Coaches’ Poll was released on Thursday and for the second time this week, the for the second time this week, the UK men’s basketball team was voted No. 2 in the preseason Top 25.

Earlier this week, UK was ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Here is the USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

1. Michigan State (30)

2. Kentucky

3. Kansas (1)

4. Duke (1)

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Gonzaga

8. Maryland

9. Virginia

10. Villanova

11. North Carolina

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Oregon

15. Memphis

16. Ohio State

17. Arizona

18. Baylor

19. Utah State

20. St. Mary’s

21. Xavier

22. Purdue

23. Auburn

24. Louisiana State

25. Tennessee

