UK ranked No. 2 in preseason USA Today Coaches' Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The USA Today Coaches’ Poll was released on Thursday and for the second time this week, the for the second time this week, the UK men’s basketball team was voted No. 2 in the preseason Top 25.
Earlier this week, UK was ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Here is the USA Today Coaches’ Poll:
1. Michigan State (30)
2. Kentucky
3. Kansas (1)
4. Duke (1)
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. Gonzaga
8. Maryland
9. Virginia
10. Villanova
11. North Carolina
12. Texas Tech
13. Seton Hall
14. Oregon
15. Memphis
16. Ohio State
17. Arizona
18. Baylor
19. Utah State
20. St. Mary’s
21. Xavier
22. Purdue
23. Auburn
24. Louisiana State
25. Tennessee